You Can Order From These Restaurants in The Hamptons
Check out a few of our favorite waterfront hotspots that have reopened for takeout, delivery, and outdoor dining
Written by Kasey Caminiti
75 Main
As a staple in Southampton’s community since 2010, 75 Main continues to offer award-winning cuisine despite the challenges put forth due to the outbreak of COVID-19. With James Beard Award-winning chef Mark Militello at the restaurant’s helm, 75 Main serves up delicious dishes including a Black Bean & Quinoa Burger, Seared Breast of Long Island Duck, and the signature 75 Main Chopped Salad. 75 Main is available for pick-up and is offering free delivery to all Hamptons addresses.
Call (631) 283-7575 to place an order.
75 Main Street in Southampton, New York 11968