You Can Order From These Restaurants in The Hamptons Check out a few of our favorite waterfront hotspots that have reopened for takeout, delivery, and outdoor dining

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Carissa's The Bakery

Carissa’s The Bakery in East Hampton is currently offering a number of clever at-home options for customers who are craving the establishment’s tasty baked goods. We suggest putting your name on the waitlist for a chocolate bouchon at-home baking kit ($50). The proceeds will support the Springs Food Pantry in East Hampton. Picnic boxes are available for pick-up and include half sandwiches, snacks, and cookies. Carissa’s The Bakery currently offers an all-day take out menu along with freshly baked goods and take-home dinners every Thursday to Sunday from 8:30am to 5pm and Monday from 8:30am-3pm. Orders can be placed online.



221 Pantigo Road in East Hampton, New York 11937