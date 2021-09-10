NYFW Party at Saks Fifth Avenue With Paris Hilton Sarah Paulson hosted the disco-infused NYFW celebration at L’Avenue at Saks with attendees Kim Petras, Kumail Nanjiani and Maye Musk

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Photographed by BFA for Saks



Celebrities across music, film and fashion gathered at the super stylish L’Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City to celebrate New York Fashion Week and the launch of Saks’ fall campaign. Hosted by the campaign’s star Sarah Paulson, guests enjoyed a DJ set by Paris Hilton, a live performance by Kim Petras and a surprise on-stage appearance by rapper G-Eazy. Attendees included Kumail Nanjiani, Fern Mallis, Tommy Dorfman, Charli XCX, Nicky Hilton and others. From the five-foot-tall champagne tower to the 110 disco balls throughout, the event was truly spirited and picture-perfect.