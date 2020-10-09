Now Trending: Canned Craft Cocktails From souped-up tea to wine coolers and hard cocktails, here are nine of our favorite canned cocktail offerings

Written by Natasha Wolff

Sales of premixed drinks have skyrocketed since last winter. The convenience of cracking open a craft cocktail at home has become a bit more palatable than playing bartender for an evening. From spirited teas made with matcha to classic ready-to-serve vodka sodas, there is a canned cocktail you will love.



Click through the gallery for a look at a few of our favorite canned libations.