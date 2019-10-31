Inside Nordstrom NYC's Foodie Hotspots Explore seven culinary concepts by award-winning Seattle chefs at the fashion retailer's new flagship

Written by Lauren Watzich

Go for the fashion, but stay for the food. To have the full Nordstrom NYC experience, you'll need to bring your appetite shopping with you. The Seattle-based brand’s new flagship near Columbus Circle is a modernized retail mecca for everything stylish and delicious. The sleekly designed and light-filled store houses a collection of seven distinct culinary concepts, which is the largest of any Nordstrom in the nation, where visitors can treat themselves to meals, snacks, or libations between four restaurants, two bars, and a seriously satisfying gluten-free donut kiosk.



Click through the gallery to explore Wolf, Bistro Verde, Jeannie’s, Hani Pacific, Shoe Bar, Broadway Bar, and Oh Mochi, the majority of which are created by Seattle's own James Beard Award nominee Ethan Stowell and James Beard Award recipient Tom Douglas.