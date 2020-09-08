Inside John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Beverly Hills Home The couple recently listed their California dream home at $23.95 million

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Photographed by Anthony Barcelo, Courtesy of Douglas Elliman



Built in 1966, this seven-bedroom and eight-bathroom Beverly Hills home has been owned by celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen since 2016 and the couple has sheltered-in-place here for the last few months. Now, the home is listed for $23.95 million with Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman, Beverly Hills.



Upon entering the home guests are welcomed by 33-foot ceilings, a dramatic staircase, and of course, a beautiful purple piano. The modern aesthetic of the home’s interior design is evident through the chic his-and-her master dressing room, walk-in closets, and gorgeous balcony. From the spacious chef’s kitchen to the open family room, this home feels made for living in as well as entertaining.



The exterior boasts canyon views, a pool terrace, heated saltwater pool, chef’s grill, and more. TopTenRealEstateDeals.com reports that this property also features special design elements such as mandala-patterned ceilings from Thailand, ebonized cerused oak floors, clay and steel-rolled walls, onyx sinks and Italian quartz countertops.



