Inside Christian Louboutin’s Loubillusions Paris Fashion Week Event The immersive experience celebrating Louboutin’s SS22 women’s collection was followed by a chic cocktail party

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Fashion designer Christian Louboutin debuted his Spring/Summer 2022 Women’s collection during Paris Fashion Week with a groundbreaking digital art exhibition at the innovative L’Atelier des Lumières venue. Loubillusions immersed guests in a rotating series of original animations inspired by his SS22 collection including a zen Japanese garden and powerful rushing waterfalls.



Loubillusions celebrated the designer’s Our Angels genderless capsule collection of combat, stacked and platform heeled boots as well as striking crossbody bags including the artistic Carasky bag. The Carasky bag was inspired by Louboutin’s love of the universal symbols of radiance across cultures: gems and crowns.



The presentation was followed by a chic cocktail party in the space with attendees like Christian Louboutin, Julia Fox, Olivia Palermo, Jessica Wang and more. Click through the gallery for a look inside Loubillusions.