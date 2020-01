Be The Belle of The Ball This season, makeup takes a sophisticated turn with glamour and glitz aplenty

Photographed by Victoria Stevens

Styled by Jessie Ajluni

Makeup by Yinna Wang

Auburn Mongolian coat, $4,990, MICHAEL KORS COLLECTION, available at select Michael Kors stores. Tiffany T True wide ring in 18-karat gold with pavé diamonds, $5,500, Tiffany T Two ring in 18-karat gold with diamonds, $2,950, Tiffany T Two narrow ring in 18-karat gold with pavé diamonds, $4,200, Tiffany T True wide ring in 18-karat gold, $1,350, and Tiffany T Two ring in 18-karat gold, $1,600, TIFFANY & CO., tiffany.com.