Embark on a Cinco Jotas Gastro Tour of the Best Restaurants in NYC The premium ibérico ham brand has teamed up with master chefs to offer foodies an upscale, savory culinary adventure

Written by Lauren Watzich

Everyone enjoys a delicacy—especially the self-proclaimed food aficionados of New York City. Treating yourself to a fancy ingredient at a Michelin-starred restaurant, of course, takes the dining experience it to another level. Cinco Jotas, who specializes in acorn-fed ibérico ham from Spain, is offering those with a discerning palate, an exclusive lineup of jamon-infused dishes prepared by star chefs such as Daniel Boulud and Gabriel Kreuther.



During the GastroTour, which runs from March 9 to 22, diners can hop around the city to taste savory creations at restaurants including Daniel, Boulud Sud, Gabriel Kreuther, The Aviary, il Buco, Bouley at Home, Casa Mono, Mercado Little Spain, Olmsted, Salinas, and Toro.



