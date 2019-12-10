Go Inside Sebastian Maniscalo's $4.5 Million Home The actor has listed his Los Angeles residence and it is a designer’s dream

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Actor and comedian Sebastian Maniscalo and his wife Lana Gomez have listed their stunning home in Beverly Grove for $4.5 million with Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass. The home is beautifully decorated by interior designer Kelly Wearstler, with vibrant artwork throughout, custom-built furniture, and more. The home boasts several Ettore Sottsass works of art to enhance the creative sides of both Maniscalo and Gomez.



With a dramatic entryway, owners will immediately feel the strength this residence possesses. The soaring ceilings throughout, tons of natural light, and an open floor plan that caters to entertaining, this Los Angeles home was made for bright and social owners. The kitchen boasts professional appliances and French doors leading to the outdoor living area where you’ll find a large entertaining area as well as a dazzling pool and spa. The ensuite master suite has vaulted ceilings, private balcony, and massive custom-built closets. With two additional bedrooms, a home office, two-car garage, and more, this home is a dream come true.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at the $4.5 million home listed by Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass.