Get Inspired By These Pre-Fall Trends With the help of brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Fendi, we learn how to master our favorite looks from Pre-Fall 2020

Written by Alexis Parente

The Long And Short Of It

This season, shorts are popping up everywhere at every length. From thigh-grazing minis at Etro and Coach to the longer, looser silhouette seen at Michael Kors and Bottega Veneta, now is the time to experiment with this style.



Style Tip: Whether it be mini or Bermuda shorts, a boot will add a new spin to your look.



From Left: Bottega Veneta, Michael Kors