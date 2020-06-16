Get Inspired By These Pre-Fall Trends
With the help of brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Fendi, we learn how to master our favorite looks from Pre-Fall 2020
Written by Alexis Parente
Chic Toppers
Structured jackets and coats, whether paired with slim trousers or a sequined dress, were all over the pre-fall presentations. Find a style that emphasizes
the shoulder and achieve the borrowed-from-the-boys look with a button-up shirt and skinny pants. Burberry’s updated trench feels right for day or night.
Style Tip: Play with proportions by pairing your oversized cocoon-style coat with an ultra-skinny trouser.
From Left: Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Nina Ricci