Fall Knitwear For The Home Office to The Office
Shop 10 stylish sweaters for fall that are both comfortable and chic for wherever the work day takes you
Written by Alexis Parente
Cream ribbed-knit cardigan, $445, VINCE, vince.com.
Woven-panel wool sweater, $1,070, BOTTEGA VENETA, matchesfashion.com.
Suzette striped cashmere-blend cardigan, $1,680, KHAITE, matchesfashion.com.
Ramo floral-embroidered wool-blend cardigan, $1,330, BROCK COLLECTION, matchesfashion.com.
Chase cashmere-blend chenille cardigan, $1,695, GABRIELA HEARST, matchesfashion.com.
Long knit cardigan, $80, MANGO, mango.com.
Striped knit, $46, ZARA, zara.com.
Cashmere yarn jumper, $945, MAX MARA, maxmara.com.
Wool and cashmere crew-neck, $1,120, PRADA, prada.com.
Texture cotton cardigan, $98, EVERLANE, everlane.com.