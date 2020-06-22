Cleanse Your Face With Our Favorite Micellar Waters Because not all cleansers are the same

Written by Kasey Caminiti

This no-rinse cleanser fro Bioderma is a cult-favorite among beauty professionals and novices alike. The micelle formula is powerful and works to help rebuild the skin’s cell membranes to allow your skin to improve over time. The Sensibio H20 is hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and packed with vitamin E. If you have never tried a micellar water, this is a great product to start with.



Sensibio H2O (16.7 fl. oz.), $15, BIODERMA, dermstore.com.