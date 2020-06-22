Cleanse Your Face With Our Favorite Micellar Waters
Because not all cleansers are the same
Written by Kasey Caminiti
For sensitive skin or skin that is more prone to breakouts, we love this gentle micellar water from Vichy. Made with Vichy Mineralizing Thermal Water and Panthenol (Pro-Vitamin B5), this product gently removes makeup and leaves the skin feeling smooth and relaxed. The formula also includes Vichy Volcanic Water that has 15 essential minerals and helps to strengthen skin.
Vichy Purete Thermal Mineral Micellar Water For Sensitive Skin, $15, VICHY, vichyusa.com.