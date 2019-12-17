Bulgari and Lily Aldridge Toast to Save the Children The intimate cocktail party celebrated the 10-year partnership between Bulgari and STC

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Over the past 10 years, luxury brand Bulgari and non-profit organization Save the Children have raised nearly $100 million together through sales of Bulgari’s Save the Children jewelry collection. Proceeds have been donated to education programs for two million children across the globe living in areas of conflict across 33 countries. With the help of supermodel and Bulgari brand ambassador Lily Aldridge, the brands hosted a chic cocktail party at Bulgari’s Fifth Avenue flagship to celebrate their latest campaign dubbed Give Hope.



Notable attendees included Nina Garcia, Athena Calderone, Bulgari President of North America, Daniel Paltridge, and others. Click through the gallery for an inside look at the event.