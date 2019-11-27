Bergdorf Goodman Debuts This Season’s Holiday Windows Celebrities like Katie Holmes and Jason Wu came out to celebrate the iconic store’s unveiling of “Bergdorf GoodTimes”

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Photographed by Matteo Prandoni/ BFA



A timeless image of New York City during the holidays features fantastical decorations adorning the windows of stores and homes, offering contagious feelings of joy and whimsy. From international tourists to local city dwellers, the twinkling lights and elaborate designs effortlessly capture the eyes of passersby. The holiday window dressings of department stores in Manhattan have become an integral aspect of the winter season and this year, Bergdorf Goodman once again proved why with the unveiling of “Bergdorf GoodTimes.”



The Fifth Avenue store debuted their holiday window display and with it came a choir of carolers, a fairytale-esque Santa Claus, champagne, and celebrities. Created by David Hoey, Senior Director of Visual Presentation and longtime window dresser at Bergdorf Goodman, “Bergdorf GoodTimes” delivers a spectacular visual experience. Themes for each window include Winner Take All, Wild Card, Jackpot!, Game Night, Queen’s Gambit, Up The Down Escalator, and Scavenger Hunt.



After admiring the beautiful display, guests were invited to toast to the season inside with Moët & Chandon. Notable attendees included Katie Holmes, Jason Wu, Adam Lippes, Pamela Love, and others. Click through the gallery for an inside look at the event celebrating "Bergdorf GoodTimes."