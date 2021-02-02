A Cut Above: Art Deco Diamond Jewelry
One-of-a-kind treasures are lavishly rendered in diamonds embodying an art deco spirit
Written by Alexis Parente
Photographed by Jeffrey Westbrook
Messika by Kate Moss High Jewelry Exotic Charm large hoop earrings, price upon request, Messika by Kate Moss High Jewelry Exotic Charm necklace, price upon request, MESSIKA PARIS, messika.com.
Trottola earrings in titanium and diamonds, $65,000, VHERNIER, available at Vhernier New York, Miami and Beverly Hills boutiques.