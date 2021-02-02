A Cut Above: Art Deco Diamond Jewelry One-of-a-kind treasures are lavishly rendered in diamonds embodying an art deco spirit

Written by Alexis Parente

Photographed by Jeffrey Westbrook



Serpenti earrings in 18k white gold with diamonds, $45,900, BULGARI, bulgari.com.



Ring in platinum with a diamond of over five carats and diamonds, price upon request, TIFFANY & CO., available at select Tiffany & Co. locations.