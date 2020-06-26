18 Black Female Social Media Influencers We Love From jetsetting tastemakers and style gurus, to beauty aficionados and wellness experts, get inspired by these top lifestyle accounts

Written by Lauren Watzich

The Urban Realist



Geared towards millennial urban dwellers, Atlanta-based Danasia Fantastic's Instagram feed for her blog, The Urban Realist, is filled to the brim with artistic photos of city life, fashion, decor and her fur babies. Not to mention she is also the founder of her very own creative consulting agency (yes, she's a total boss babe).