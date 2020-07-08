Watch Heartfelt Music Video For “Heart of The City” by Peter Cincotti

As a creative hub, cultural mecca, and beloved melting pot, New York City is an unparalleled city to visit and to live in. The unique energy that pulsates through the streets has been quieted over the last few months during a mandated quarantine in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. As the city starts to slowly reopen, New Yorkers are looking for reminders of what made their city so special and how to get that feeling back, in a safe way. At DuJour, we created a video tribute to our city with the help of a number of celebrated New Yorkers including Naomi Watts, Alec Baldwin, Steven Tyler, and more.

Acclaimed jazz singer Peter Cincotti released a moving song and music video called “Heart of The City” in honor of his hometown. “There is no place like New York and there are no people like New Yorkers. I feel lucky and proud to have been born and raised in this city, and I wanted to share my gratitude in this song,” Peter Cincotti says of his new song.

Watch “Heart of The City” below.