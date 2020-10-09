Sound Bite: Stevie Nicks, Daya, and Lykke Li

Leave it to Stevie Nicks to deliver a powerfully poetic song that speaks to the world in a perfectly impactful and emotional way. Nicks said of her newest single, “I started watching the documentaries being aired from the late 50’s up to the present. Mostly the fight for civil rights–the dreams of John Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., Bobby Kennedy, and John Lewis–and all the hidden figures that surrounded them. I was hypnotized.” Her words feel more necessary now than back in 2008 when she first wrote “Show Them The Way.”

Along with Nicks, we have new music from pop songstress Daya, the first song of 2020 from Bea Miller, and a Swedish tune from Lykke Li. A new song from Euphoria‘s lead composer Labrinth completes our Sound Bite this week. See all five songs below.

1. “wisdom teeth” by Bea Miller

Bea Miller’s first song of 2020 comes with the announcement that her next EP, elated, will be out on October 23. “wisdom teeth” is a synth-heavy bop showcasing Miller’s captivating raspy vocals and youthful energy. The music video, directed by Gina Gizella, is a trippy visual that perfectly captures Miller’s colorful aesthetic.

2. “No Ordinary” by Labrinth

Grammy-nominated artist Labrinth released his new single “No Ordinary” as part of the new Xbox Series XIS campaign, Power Your Dreams. The song is dreamy and explosive, transporting listeners to another world in just three minutes. Labrinth is coming off of an epic Emmy win for Outstanding Original Music & Lyrics for his work as lead composer on the official soundtrack for HBO’s Euphoria.

3. “First Time” by Daya

Singer-songwriter Daya channels her inner EDM goddess on “First Time” and it is a pulsating banger made for a party. “‘First Time’ was a natural result of being more in touch with myself and the world around me, knowing exactly what I want and how to get there. It feels like a rebirth of self–sonically and visually–and it’s a small piece of an entire world I’m building with my new partnership with J Kash at Sandlot Records and AWAL,” Daya says.

4. “Born” by Lykke Li

Bron translates to bridge in Swedish. Singer, producer, and songwriter Lykke Li created this song in Swedish during quarantine with co-writer and producer Ludwig Göransson and her ethereal vocals soar seemingly effortlessly. The song is meant to represent the power of healing after a break-up and welcomes a new chapter in Lykke Li’s sound.

5. “Show Them The Way” by Stevie Nicks

Legend and overall icon, Stevie Nicks, wrote her latest single “Show Them The Way” in 2008 as a poem with music. She wrote that it felt like now was the time to record it. “I hope that this song and its words will be seen as a prayer ~ a prayer for our country ~ a prayer for our world,” Nicks says of the song.