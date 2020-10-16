Sound Bite: SOFI TUKKER, Leon Bridges, and SHAED

The new moon rises tonight, October 16. A new moon is supposedly related to new beginnings. This one in particular comes a few days into Mercury retrograde and will bring some frustration and miscommunication with it. So, let’s settle into the weekend with a new playlist of good tunes in an attempt to keep the vibe just right.

Activist and singer-songwriter MILCK teamed up with British artist Bipolar Sunshine for a powerful single about the importance of humanity and how truly sacred a human life is. The accompanying music video is as raw and heartfelt as MILCK’s lyrics.

Our “new normal” might involve masks, hand sanitizer, and staying six feet from each other, but there is something endearing about it all when we are swapped for LEGO® figures. The Scumfrog’s latest music video does exactly that and it is oddly satisfying. With new music from alt-rockers SHAED, a collaboration from Icona Pop and SOFI TUKKER, and a new song from Leon Bridges and Lucky Daye, this week’s Sound Bite is complete. See below for all five songs.

1. “Somebody’s Beloved” by MILCK feat. Bipolar Sunshine

“When Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Nina Pop, and George Floyd’s murders sparked a global uprising, I faced the harsh reality that as an Asian American woman, I am both a beneficiary of white privilege, and victim of systemic racism. To understand how I could be a more active part of the country’s healing from racial injustices, I started to do more research. As listened to Tamika Palmer talk about the memory of her daughter, “Somebody’s Beloved” came to me. “Somebody’s Beloved” is a delicate yet powerful song that we hope can soften the vitriol prevalent in today’s polarized culture,” MILCK says of her new song.

2. “Tiny Little Human” by The Scumfrog

Grammy-nominated artist Jesse Houk, known as The Scumfrog, brought LEGO® figures to life in his latest music video. The toy figures are positioned in very timely and relatable situations surrounding the current quarantine life we are all embracing. “So many of us had taken human touch for granted until the virus came along. We as humans made it to the top of the food chain and essentially ‘won earth,’ but what is that worth when we cannot touch each other? The title ‘Tiny Little Human’ refers to how powerless we can feel without physical interaction, despite all of our technologies and distractions,” he says of his new song.

3. “All About You” by Leon Bridges and Lucky Daye

Vibe your way through the weekend with this smooth new track from Leon Bridges and Lucky Daye. “All About You” has a chill energy laced with an R&B beat. The song’s producer Ricky Reed says of the collaboration, “When they first met in the studio kitchenette Leon was already holding a guitar, playing the chords. Lucky started singing, we dragged a mic over by the sink and started capturing. I fired up the drum machine. Song was done about two hours later. Never seen anything like it from two strangers, now friends.”

4. “No Other Way” by SHAED

The latest single from SHAED was produced by the trio and longtime HAIM collaborator, Ariel Rechtshaid. “No Other Way” grows into a captivating anthem about living life without inhibitions. Of the new electro-pop banger, SHAED says, “These past 6 months have been a struggle for us all, filled with anxiety, disappointment, and uncertainty. We wrote this song as a reminder to live in the moment, which is the only thing we can control.”

5. “Spa” by Icona Pop and SOFI TUKKER

Swedish pop duo Icona Pop teamed up with our favorite party animals SOFI TUKKER for our newest rave groove. “Spa” is cool and quirky, with a hypnotic beat that will have you dancing…your way to the spa? Perhaps. Or the dance floor in your living room. Either one works.

Main photo credit: Squid & Yoye Lapogian