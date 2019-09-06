Sound Bite: Wallows, Kelsea Ballerini, and SOFI TUKKER

With New York Fashion Week officially underway, Manhattan is stressed out. Okay fine, I’m stressed out. But that’s the perfect reason to put my headphones on and relax. New music can help adjust any mood or mindset, whether you need a pep talk or a calming moment. This week we are jamming to the latest single off cheeky pop singer King Princess’s upcoming debut album, Cheap Queen. Ex-One Direction member Louis Tomlinson is bringing all the hardcore 90’s vibes back with his new song, “Kill My Mind.” If you’re looking for a serious party track, turn up SOFI TUKKER‘s new tune. The electronic duo are preparing to release their next EP and we are already dancing, sweating, and screaming.

Country darling Kelsea Ballerini unveiled a more vulnerable and honest side to her with her new song and music video while Wallows released their song “Trust Fall” digitally worldwide. See below for all five new songs.

1. “Ain’t Together” by King Princess

Ahead of the October 25 release of her debut album, Cheap Queen, 20-year-old King Princess has unveiled a new album track. “Ain’t Together” is saccharine and heartfelt, while incorporating clever and quick-witted lyrics that King Princess is loved for. A sad sing-along but nothing is really sad when it is delivered by King Princess. After a busy summer filled with stellar festival appearances, we are stoked for this artist’s debut album.

2. “Kill My Mind” by Louis Tomlinson

Former boy-bander, Tomlinson has taken a complete left turn away from One Direction. On “Kill My Mind,” the singer-songwriter channels his inner punk rocker and reveals a much more emo sound. Inspired by music from the 90’s, Tomlinson offers a rugged aesthetic that we really haven’t seen from him yet, and we’re here for it.

3. “Trust Fall” by Wallows

Originally available exclusively as an official Record Store Day 2019 physical 7”, this song is now available digitally worldwide. “Trust Fall” wasn’t included on the band’s debut album, Nothing Happens, because according to Wallows, “‘Trust Fall’ and ‘Just Like A Movie’ are two songs that we recorded during the sessions for Nothing Happens. When we were coming up with the track list for the album, we felt like these songs fit together in their own unique way and started to think of them as a pair that could exist on their own as singles.” Wallows will be supporting Vampire Weekend on select dates in Europe this fall.

4. “Purple Hat” by SOFI TUKKER

Always colorful and enthusiastic, Grammy Award-nominated duo SOFI TUKKER is ready to release their next EP, Dancing On The People, on September 20. “Purple Hat” is featured on the EP and offers an animalistic spirit and an unapologetic sense of joy. The song is a true party banger and who better to share that with the world than SOFI TUKKER?

5. “homecoming queen?” by Kelsea Ballerini

Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini boasts a glittery country aesthetic with sparkly get-ups and an effervescent composure. In her latest single, Ballerina strips everything away and reveals the most authentic version of herself. The 25-year-old proves that despite all the glitz and glam, everyone has their insecurities. The song’s official video is raw and heart-wrenching.