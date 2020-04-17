Sound Bite: Sam Smith, Ruston Kelly, and Kelly Clarkson

Living through a global pandemic is not easy. There’s the emotional and mental strain that comes with self isolation and working from home for months. There’s also a certain level of fear that exists in our world lately with health risks surrounding us and new, sad stories emerging every single day. It is important to take a break from the uncertainty, the panic, and the stress. Music might not be an actual cure for any health issues but, it can be a beautiful distraction during times of discomfort. Turn up this week’s Sound Bite and alleviate your stresses even just for a few minutes.

We have a stunning collaboration between Sam Smith and powerhouse vocalist Demi Lovato. A new track from Ruston Kelly–Kacey Musgrave’s husband–will deliver all the feels during quarantine while the latest song from pop-punk band Diet Cig will get your blood flowing. With a motivating and goosebump-worthy Kelly Clarkson song and another solo single from Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams, our Sound Bite is complete.

See below for all five new songs.

1. “I’m Ready” by Sam Smith with Demi Lovato

This hypnotic offering from these two emotive singers perfectly balances powerfully pop with a touch of electronic vibes. “I’m Ready” starts with darker vocals from Sam Smith and builds up to a gospel chorus and an inspiring showing from singer-songwriter Demi Lovato. The two belt their hearts out in declaration that they are ready to be loved. The music video shows the pair competing in Olympic events before arriving at the epic medal ceremony.

2. “Brave” by Ruston Kelly

The delicate nature self-reflection is perfectly demonstrated through Ruston Kelly’s newest song and music video. “Brave” was shot at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium on Kelly’s sold-out, headline debut performance. Woven throughout the music video is video footage and photos from Kelly’s childhood up to present day. “Writing [‘Brave’] made me feel armed to face my lesser self. Because becoming a better version of myself requires taking account of the painful missteps along the way and fighting the anguish of facing them. And to ultimately (and hopefully) come out better than I was before. Taller and stronger. This is the highest achievement a human being can hope for, everything else is secondary,” Kelly says of the song. The singer-songwriter created an accompanying t-shirt to benefit MusiCares that is available for pre-order now.

3. “Who Are You?” By Diet Cig

The lead single off Diet Cig’s upcoming sophomore album, Do You Wonder About Me? Is a seriously catchy pop-punk anthem. The crisp vocals from singer Alex Luciano cut deep with a saccharine sound. “I learned that healing doesn’t wait for an ‘I’m sorry’ to appear, and it can feel silly to have one arrive when you’re completely over it. This song takes these bad feelings and turns them into a fun upbeat jam to dance around in your kitchen to,” Diet Cig says of the new song.

4. “I Dare You” by Kelly Clarkson

Epic singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson is pretty good at delivering powerful bangers that make you want to go for a run or at least stand up and dance. Her latest single, “I Dare You,” is no exception. The song was released alongside a multi-language duet collection with French, Arabic, Spanish, German, and Hebrew versions. The pop superstar dares listeners to love and the crescendo of her unwavering vocals will be sure to motivate you and give you all the goosebumps.

5. “Why We Ever” by Hayley Willams

The Paramore frontwoman has released the latest song to be featured on her upcoming solo album, Petals For Armor. Hayley Williams shows a patient side to her sound on “Why We Ever” while embracing her faults or shortcomings. “I was at the lowest point I’d been in some time. My sadness shows. Now I look back and credit this night as being the beginning of a new season of my life, where I hold myself accountable for learning to love better. I’ve let myself down a lot in love. This was the start of recognizing bad patterns and acknowledging that I’m ready to grow out of them,” Williams says of the delicate track.