Sound Bite: Post Malone, Brooke Candy, and Charlie Puth

After a full week of New York Fashion Week events, runway shows, and openings, we are ready to lay low this weekend and savor the newest ear candy. First, we haven’t stopped listening to Post Malone’s newest album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, and we will not stop. Posty’s collaboration with Future and Halsey is one of our favorites, especially because of the loaded lyrics. Smooth crooner Charlie Puth unveiled his latest single, Brooke Candy teamed up with Erika Jayne for her new song, and The Knocks tapped Gallant to add vocals on a new track.

See below for all five songs.

1. “Die For Me” by Post Malone feat. Future and Halsey

Unconventional and unapologetic. Post Malone paves his own distinct path for his music and style and so far, the Grammy Award-nominated artist is killing it. Malone’s latest album Hollywood’s Bleeding is stacked with epic features and powerful lyrics but “Die For Me” is by far our favorite. Malone tapped Halsey for one verse and the singer’s clever line, I sold 15 million copies of a break-up note, referencing her hit “Without Me,” is everything.

2. “Mother” by Charlie Puth

Celebrated singer-songwriter, Puth has focused on putting his pen to paper for artists like Katy Perry (“Small Talk”) and 5 Seconds of Summer (“Easier”) lately. With his latest single, Puth offers a hypnotic sound with cheeky lyrics. “Mother” is the second song released from Puth since his 2018 album Voicenotes.

3. “Drip” by Brooke Candy feat. Erika Jayne

“Drip” is a sexual banger that showcases Brooke Candy’s unwavering talent as well as her creative vision. Candy teamed up with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, and the duo performed the song at the VFILES fashion show during NYFW. This anthem is sure to get you in the mood for a weekend celebration.

4. “Exit Sign” by The Knocks feat. Gallant

For this glittery electro-pop track, The Knocks teamed up with R&B singer-songwriter Gallant. “Exit Sign” has a bright beat and fast tempo to keep everyone’s energy up on the dance floor. While vibrant and exciting, “Exit Sign” also offers more romantic and lusty lyrics to create a balanced track.

5. “Graveyard” by Halsey

Creative mastermind Halsey announced that her third studio album will be titled Manic and will be released January 20. The latest single off the album is “Graveyard” and in true Halsey fashion, the song did not have a typical release. “Graveyard” was tied to a livestream on YouTube of Halsey painting a self-portrait. The song features soaring vocals along with more intimate moments showcasing Halsey’s lyrics. “Graveyard” was first revealed at Rihanna’s Fenty x Savage fashion experience.