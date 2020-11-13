Sound Bite: Paris Jackson, Pale Waves, and Billie Eilish

After a stressful few weeks (read: year), new music is a must. We selected five new songs for this week’s Sound Bite to help you fully enjoy your weekend. Billie Eilish released a new song with a self-directed music video that is just as clever and bold as she is. “Therefore I Am” is cryptic and unfiltered at the same time, leaving listeners wondering if the song is directed at one person in particular, or everyone.

A new single from Pale Waves has us feeling nostalgic for classic pop jams and totally satisfies our craving. With new music from Rita Wilson, Lil Nas X, and Paris Jackson, our Sound Bite is complete and you have your weekend’s playlist.

See all five songs below.

1. “I Wanna Kiss Bob Dylan” by Rita Wilson

The playfully introspective new track from country superstar Rita Wilson was written during quarantine after a deep-dive into Bob Dylan’s album Time Out of Mind. “I was struck by what seemed to be the aftermath of a relationship that didn’t work out for him. He was so vulnerable and put himself out there,” Wilson says. “It got me thinking that when we are moved by music you fall in love with the person in the song. The person that is allowing you to see him or her. That doesn’t mean you’re necessarily falling in love with the actual person. And this thought that I wanted to kiss Bob Dylan came pouring out of me in a stream of consciousness, of wanting to kiss the illusion of what an artist creates, to kiss the soul of that person who lives in the ether somewhere between reality and inside our minds.”

2. “Holiday” by Lil Nas X

The “Old Town Road” singer, rapper, and songwriter has teamed up with online platform Roblox to unveil the debut performance of his new song “Holiday” in a virtual concert on November 14. The song is Lil Was X’s first new music of 2020 and the first taste of his upcoming debut album. Watch the festive and futuristic music video set on Christmas Eve in 2220 below.

3. “Therefore I Am” by Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has secured her position as a remarkable vocalist, creative visionary, and badass lyricist. The latest single from the “bad guy” singer is a pulsating response to, well, anyone and everyone. Eilish sings to haters “Get my pretty name out of your mouth” before adding, “And you can give ’em my best, but just know I’m not your friend or anything.” The DIY music video filmed in a mall was directed by Billie Eilish herself, so you know it worth a watch–or two.

4. “Change” by Pale Waves

The newest single from the British band Pale Waves feels reminiscent of pop sensations B*Witched and early Robyn (yes, “Show Me Love” still slaps). “Change” and the accompanying music video was released with the band’s announcement of their upcoming album Who Am I? slated for release on February 12 via Dirty Hit.

5. “eyelids” by Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson’s debut album wilted offers 11 tracks of haunting vocals, textured sounds, and stunning instrumentation. “eyelids” is an ethereal ballad that features vocals from co-writer and producer Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra.