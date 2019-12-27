Sound Bite: NYE Artists in Times Square

As we prepare to bid farewell to 2019, our entertainment lineup for New Year’s Eve is stacked and ready to take us into 2020 with a bang. The number one ranked music special of last year was, as expected, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019 and as an annual tradition since 1972, the show is rightfully one of the most beloved across the United States. Ryan Seacrest will host the primetime festivities for the 14th year as he rings in 2020 from New York City’s Times Square, alongside actress Lucy Hale.

While we flocks of tourists will head to the city’s hub to await the moment when the clock strikes midnight and the ball drops, we prefer the idea of staying inside and celebrating with friends and loved ones, with the performers airing on our television. With artists like Alanis Morissette, Post Malone, and BTS, this year’s lineup will send us into the New Year with energy and warmth. See below for who we can’t wait to watch perform in Times Square this NYE.

1. Alanis Morissette and the Broadway cast of “Jagged Little Pill”

Multi-platinum artist Alanis Morissette has been on a stellar press tour promoting her new Broadway show, Jagged Little Pill. Morissette has performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and received Billboard’s Icon Award at the Women In Music awards. Morissette has proven that her songs like “Ironic” and “You Oughta Know” are timeless pieces of music and having such a legend help ring in the New Year only seems fitting.

2. Post Malone

Superstar Post Malone has had a pretty epic year since performing at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019, touring the world, headlining music festivals, and winning award after award. The hitmaker is behind tracks like “Psycho,” “Rockstar,” and “Sunflower.” The multi-talented artist is set to headline this year’s NYE special, and audiences can expect nothing less than extraordinary from Posty.

3. BTS

For a jolt of energy and a bright spirit to lead you into 2020, New York City will welcome BTS to Times Square for a live performance. The international group is known for their impressive choreographed dance routines and loyal fanbase. The boys of BTS were expected to celebrate the holiday in their hometown of Seoul, South Korea but with confirmation of their appearance in NYC, the fans known as the Army are sure to be eagerly waiting for that ball to drop.

4. Sam Hunt

For a taste of country, Same Hunt will join the slew of A-list performers at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020. With no time slot totally confirmed, audiences will be turned in starting at 8:00pm EST to see when each of their favorite artists will perform. We can expect Sam Hunt to perform his hits like “Body Like a Back Road” and his latest single, “Kinfolks.”