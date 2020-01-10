Sound Bite: Mura Masa, Grouplove, and Selena Gomez

The weekend is nearly here and with it comes a slew of new tunes. From a new track by Mura Masa featuring vocals from Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell to an acoustic track from Emily King featuring Sara Bareilles, this weekend’s soundtrack is looking good. But, let’s be honest, Selena Gomez’s album Rare was released at midnight and to say it was “highly anticipated” is a gross understatement. We could’ve chosen five songs from the artist’s album but we chose one that feels powerful and multi-dimensional; perfect to lead you into the weekend.

Our favorite pop rockers Grouplove released the lead single off their upcoming album and the music video has us ready to cover ourselves in paint and jump around. A new banger from Tame Impala completes this week’s Sound Bite. See below for all five songs we love right now.

1. “Teenage Headache Dreams” by Mura Masa feat. Ellie Rowsell of Wolf Alice

This glittery track incites a kaleidoscope of emotions. The bright beats meet Ellie Rowsell of Wolf Alice’s crisp vocals so melodically you feel as though you’re listening to a dream personified. The build-up is exciting and powerful, adding even more texture to the song.

2. “Deleter” by Grouplove

The lead single off Grouplove’s upcoming fourth album is fiercely energetic, magnetic, and poetic. “Deleter” channels the band’s rebellious and anthemic aesthetic seen in hits like “Big Mess” and “Welcome To Your Life.” This new track showcases frontman Christian Zucconi’s inquisitive mind when it comes to society’s standards, politics, and his own beliefs. The vibrant music video features the band, including singer and wife of Zucconi, Hannah Hooper, belting the song’s lyrics, pounding on their instruments and fearlessly releasing themselves to this stellar song.

3. “Dance Again” by Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has captured the hearts of her loyal fans through both her music and professional successes and her personal life. The artist’s new album Rare feels like the perfect amalgamation of the two worlds. The album is stacked with emotions ballads, party bangers, and break-up anthems. Songs like “Ring” show the swanky jazz vibes Gomez is capable of, while the “Dance Again” boasts a faster tempo and perhaps an underlying meaning. Singing lyrics like, It feels so good to dance again, Gomez hints at overcoming various personal challenges she’s faced over the years and coming out stronger. With a reinvigorated sense of self and a bright confidence, Gomez says of her new collection of music in its entirety, “Rare represents a look into my journey of healing and growth. It’s by far the work I am most proud of to date.”

4. “Lost In Yesterday” by Tame Impala

Tame Impala, the moniker for multi-talented instrumentalist and producer Kevin Parker, is back with a new track off the band’s forthcoming album, The Slow Rush, due out February 14. “Lost in Yesterday” recalls past memories and sometimes unfortunate times through a trippy and electric lens. Parker shares how sparkly feelings of nostalgia can distort the truth of reality sometimes and looking towards the future can be the most grounding thing. Tame Impala, with touring members including Jay Watson, is slated to headline Bonnaroo this summer.

5. “Teach You” by Emily King feat. Sara Bareilles

This acoustic version of King’s song “Teach You,” originally off of her Grammy-nominated album Scenery, is a softer take on the track, featuring a slower pace and more introspective vibe. With vocals from Sara Bareilles, the new iteration of “Teach You” is just as captivating as the original, but with a fresh take. King is set to release an acoustic album dubbed Sides, with 11 reimagined versions of her songs, on January 17.