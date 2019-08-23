Sound Bite: The Menzingers, The 1975, and Beabadoobee

Okay, it is Friday and we all just want to listen to new music and savor the new Popeyes fried chicken sandwich, which was apparently sold out by 11:30am in New York City. So, although you might have to wait until the hype fades away before enjoying the viral sensation from Popeyes, you can tune in to some serious jams immediately. This week’s Sound Bite includes not only new songs, but new music videos from some of our favorite artists. Bands like The 1975 and The Menzingers have created politically-charged videos for their newest singles, while singer-songwriters Bea Miller and Jessie Reyez teamed up to create a romantic banger and captivating visual.

With new music from rising songstress Beabadoobee and rockers 5 Seconds of Summer, our weekend playlist is complete. See below for our top five favorite new songs (and videos) from this week.

1. “People” by The 1975

As an unapologetic and uncensored band, The 1975 have never shied away from self-expression. On their first single off their upcoming album, Notes On A Conditional Form, frontman Matty Healy channels his provocative punk rock energy and unleashes a frenzy of attitude. While screaming “WAKE UP! WAKE UP! WAKE UP!” in the music video for “People,” Healy appears to have transformed into a merciless performer, ignited by his politically-charged words. Notes On A Conditional Form will be released February 21, 2020.

2. “Teeth” by 5 Seconds of Summer

Brimming with emotion and passion, 5 Seconds of Summer showcase their captivating talents in their latest single, “Teeth.” Lead vocalist Luke Hemmings offers honesty and power through his lyrics while Tom Morello, featured on guitar throughout the track, amplifies the rock and roll side of 5SOS. The song for “Teeth” will be featured on the soundtrack to 13 Reasons Why (Season 3).

3. “She Plays Bass” by Beabadoobee

This young songstress has a distinct voice that reminds me of Soccer Mommy, Lucy Dacus, and a glimmer of her Dirty Hit record label mate, The Japanese House. “She Plays Bass” flickers with a dreamy pop sound while maintaining Bea’s indie made-in-my-bedroom vibe. Beabadoobee will be joining Clairo on tour this fall.

4. “America (You’re Freaking Me Out)” by The Menzingers

The latest track off the band’s forthcoming album, Hello Exile (October 4), is relevant and timely given America’s current political climate, but also feels expansive and evergreen. Vocalist Greg Barnett said of the song, “As I was writing that song I realized that [America] kind of always freaked me out, especially coming-of-age during the Iraq War. I love so much about America, but I think you can’t deny that there are some people in power who are absolutely evil.”

5. “Feels Like Home” by Bea Miller and Jessie Reyez

These two badass female artists have proven themselves to be epic vocalists, powerful wordsmiths, and wild performers individually. So, put them together on a track and the result is captivating. The naturally gritty vocals from Miller are perfectly matched by the endearing quality of Reyez’s delivery, creating an intimate and vulnerable song. “Feels Like Home” reads like an ode to loving someone, no matter who they are.

Main photo credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes