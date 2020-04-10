Sound Bite: Lindsay Lohan, New Found Glory, and Lunice

Lately it feels as though the days are all blending together a little too easily, but we still know that Friday means new music. This week we have put together a selection of five new songs to help you get through the weekend and boost your mood a bit. A collaboration between electronic producer Alesso and former boyband-er Liam Payne is a true banger, even if you are partying from your living room. A new song from alt-punk-pop band New Found Glory has us feeling a bit nostalgic in all the right angst-ridden ways.

This one is a big one. While the legendary singer, actress, and nightclub owner Lindsay Lohan is currently holed up in Dubai during the quarantine, she gifted her fans a new song. Thank you, Lindsay. “Back to Me” is has a summertime dance party vibe and some super specific lyrics from Lohan that remind us of her 2009 sleeper hit “Rumors.” We’re here for it.

With a new song from Omar Apollo and a Lunice remix of “Honest” originally by San Holo featuring Broods, this week’s Sound Bite is complete.

1. “Imagine U” by Omar Apollo

The latest single from Mexican American singer-songwriter Omar Apollo is sultry and vibey, with a soulful sound and emotional lyrics. “I’m all about the feeling when it comes to music. The lyrics and melody came to me so naturally and I feel like free thinking is what’s missing in a lot of music nowadays,” Apollo says of his new song. “I was listening to a lot of Daft Punk at the time so I was really inspired by those themes.”

2. “Midnight” by Alesso feat. Liam Payne

Electronic dance music producer Alesso tapped singer-songwriter Liam Payne to contribute vocals to his latest single, “Midnight.” The song is cinematic and uplifting, with soaring vocals from Payne and a melodic beat from Alesso. The performance video was shot during quarantine and showcases both artists in their separate homes, enduring isolation. “During these difficult times Liam and I hope this song can bring some light,” Alesso says.

3. “Shook By Your Shaved Head” by New Found Glory

New Found Glory’s tenth album, Forever + Ever x Infinity, is slated for release on May 29 via Hopeless Records. The beloved pop-punk band’s latest single off the album is a nostalgic bop, with a familiar New Found Glory sound and a touch of self-reflection. “Shook By Your Shaved Head” is anthemic, fast-paced, and spirited. Guitarist Chad Gilbert says of the upcoming album, “The old now feels new and fresh. It was a blast finding ourselves again.”

4. “Honest” by San Holo feat. Broods (Lunice Remix)

Dutch producer San Holo teamed up with electronic-pop sibling duo Broods for the song “Honest” earlier this year, and the song was a stunningly authentic hit. Now, Canadian producer and DJ Lunice has given the track a powerful upgrade with his remixed version. The remix of “Honest” is just as captivating but with more tribal-inspired instrumentation incorporated.

5. “Back to Me” by Lindsay Lohan

The Mean Girls actress and recent nightclub owner Lindsay Lohan has returned to music with “Back to Me,” a decidedly club banger. The song offers detailed lyrics regarding Lohan’s party girl past and her current journey to returning to herself. With lyrics like, My life is full of ripped pages, alluding to the number of tabloids Lohan has appeared in, this song definitely follows in the footsteps of Lohan’s 2009 song “Rumors.” We’re totally vibing to this new dance track that is laced with personal growth and a bit of acceptance.