Sound Bite: Jamila Woods, Blink-182, and Trevor Hall

Let’s jump right into the weekend with a few new tunes. We rounded up our top five favorite new songs released this week that will be sure to get you ready for the weekend. Veteran rockers Blink-182 released a straightforward banger called “Quarantine.” Timely, to say the least, and just as catchy as you’d expect.

One of our favorite new collaborations comes from none other than hitmakers Snakehips and Jess Glynne. The duo enlisted the help of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie as well as David. Who doesn’t love a supergroup?

Other standout tracks come from Jamila Woods, Joji and Diplo, and Trevor Hall. See below for all five songs in this week’s Sound Bite.

1. “Fire On Your House” by Trevor Hall

The latest single from Trevor Hall is a passionate song with a powerful message. On “Fire On Your House,” Hall explores a bigger sound while incorporating his celebrated intricate songwriting. Hall describes this somewhat rebellious song as his “hissing song.” Hall is slated to release a full-length studio album later this year.

2. “Lie For You” by Snakehips x Jess Glynne feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Davido

Epic collaborators Snakehips teamed up with soulful singer Jess Glynne to create a hypnotic summer bop. Glynne’s powerhouse vocals are joined by clever verses from Davido followed by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. There is an electric energy on this new song that might just make you forget about your stresses.

3. “SULA (Paperback)” by Jamila Woods

For a more relaxed and introspective vibe, Jamila Woods is here for you. The Chicago-based singer wrote this sweet song after reading Toni Morrison’s 1973 novel Sula. Of the song she says, “This song is a mantra to allow myself space to experience my gender, love, intimacy, and sexuality on my own terms.”

4. “Quarantine” by Blink-182

Blink-182 says what we are all thinking on their newest song, “Quarantine.” The fast-paced, roaring banger is unifying and seriously cathartic to sing along to with a string of expletives laced throughout. A quick two-minute rock-out never hurt anybody.

5. “Daylight” by Joji and Diplo

Chill out with this refreshing new song from Joji, who tapped Diplo to produce. “Daylight” is accompanied by a colorful and playful music video directed by Munachi Osegbu (Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” video). Turn this bop up and savor every moment of the weekend.