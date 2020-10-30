Sound Bite: Sam Smith, Jamie Lynn Spears, and The Knocks

Sam Smith released his third album, Love Goes, and we are obsessed. “The last two years has been the most experimental time of my life, personally but also musically. Every time I went into the studio, I promised myself I would shoot for the stars and have no limitations. The result has been so magical and so therapeutic and fun,” Smith says of creating Love Goes. Along with Smith’s 11-track album (and six bonus tracks), we have a number of new collaborations in this week’s Sound Bite.

A new song from The Knocks and Foster The People will have you feeling good while the collab between Liam Payne and Dixie D’Amelio will get you amped for the holiday season. The official music video for “Follow Me (Zoey 101)” by Jamie Lynn Spears features nearly every social media starlet and the full cast of Zoey 101, so you will probably want to watch and then watch again. A new single from Meduza and Dermot Kennedy rounds out this week’s Sound Bite. See below for all five songs.

1. “All About You” by The Knocks feat. Foster The People

The Knocks and Foster The People released “Ride or Die” together two years ago and it was a glittery collaboration fans loved. The newest single from the two groups, “All About You,” offers a trippy vibe paired with the distinct vocals of Mark Foster. The song will be featured on The Knocks’ upcoming album.

2. “Paradise” by Meduza feat. Dermot Kennedy

Italian trio Meduza teamed up with Irish star Dermot Kennedy on their newest single, “Paradise.” The uplifting banger flawlessly combines the explosive energy Meduza is known for with Kennedy’s charming vocals. Turn up the volume on this one.

3. “Follow Me (Zoey 101)” by Jamie Lynn Spears with Chantel Jeffries

The music video for “Follow Me (Zoey 101)” by Jamie Lynn Spears features the original cast of Zoey 101 and cameos from a slew of social media starlets including JoJo Siwa, Dixie D’Amelio, Gigi Gorgeous, Noah Beck, Sofía Reyes, Eva Gutowski, Loren Gray, and Harry Jowsey.

4. “Naughty List” by Liam Payne feat. Dixie D’Amelio

The former One Direction member recruited TikTok darling Dixie D’Amelio to join him on a holiday-inspired track that will certainly get you in the festive spirit. “I’m excited to bring ‘Naughty List’ to TikTok alongside Liam! We all could use a little early holiday spirit, so I’m hoping everyone has fun creating videos to this song – it’s so catchy and I love how it can serve as such a fun way for all of us to feel a little more connected to each other. I can’t wait to see the crazy content everyone comes up with, D’Amelio says.

5. “Diamonds” by Sam Smith

Sam Smith just released his third album Love Goes and there is a lot of incredible music to unpack. Smith collaborated with a number of epic artists on Love Goes including the title track that features Labrinth. The bonus tracks include Smith’s hits with Normani, Demi Lovato, and Calvin Harris. “Diamonds” shows off Smith’s powerful vocals and poetic lyrics with a dance floor energy.