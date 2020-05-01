Sound Bite: HAIM, Icona Pop, and MAX

Spring is coming and with it will be warmer weather and a scent of hopefulness in the air. Perhaps after nearly eight weeks of being quarantined due to coronavirus, there might be a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. Just a glimmer but we’ll take it. So, spend this weekend taking on your next project-whether that’s DIY hair coloring, cooking your next gourmet meal, or tackling the black hole of a junk drawer we all have somewhere-and play some good tunes while you’re at it.

HAIM’s latest single comes with an impressive visual of the three sisters dancing in perfect synchronization six feet away. Social distancing is still a thing, guys. Halsey teamed up with DJ and producer Marshmello for an epic exploration of emotion, while Icona Pop joined forces with Hayden James to also deliver an important message.

With new music from MAX featuring Hayley Kiyoko and Chrissy Metz, this week’s Sound Bite is complete. See below for all five songs.

1. “Right Time” by Icona Pop and Hayden James

The collaborative new single from Icona Pop and singer Hayden James is a pulsating banger that will most definitely get you pumped for the dance floors to re-open. “Right Time” is energetic and fast paced with good vibes laced throughout. “Feels good to release this energetic and positive song especially in these crazy times. I had so much fun working with Icona Pop and the video we shot captures the raw energy of the girls and the song. It’s one of my favorites,” says Hayden James.

2. “Be Kind” by Marshmello and Halsey

The latest single from Marshmello is a bop with vocals from powerhouse singer-songwriter Halsey. “Be Kind” travels through a maze of emotions, with Halsey’s crisp vocals building up to a cinematic explosion. “As soon as we finished the song, I was instantly obsessed!” says Marshmello. “Halsey and I connected and were both on the same page with what we wanted the final outcome to be! And it turned out great.”

3. “Missed Calls” by MAX feat. Hayley Kiyoko

“Missed Calls” is a beautiful blend of pop sounds and R&B tendencies. Singer-songwriter MAX tapped friend Hayley Kiyoko for his new song, which will be featured on MAX’s upcoming sophomore album, Colour Vision. “Hayley Kiyoko and I have been friends for almost 10 years so this song has been a long time coming,” says MAX. “Sometimes you know in your heart that a relationship isn’t right for you, but you still wonder if you messed up and made the biggest mistake of your life. That’s what ‘Missed Calls’ is about.”

4. “Talking To God” by Chrissy Metz

Award-winning actress Chrissy Metz was recently featured in People Magazine’s 2020 Most Beautiful issue, but her latest single, “Talking To God,” delves into the struggles that even the most beautiful people endure. The song is honest and sweet, with feelings of optimism strung throughout. “‘Talking To God’ is a song about those moments when we ask the questions we desperately want the answers to,” Metz says. “Whether it’s a lost love or why our own lives look much different than the way we had hoped they would. It’s about those personal prayers and conversations we have while listening and learning to surrender and trust in the bigger picture.”

5. “I Know Alone” by HAIM

The ladies of HAIM know how to create choreography. Their last few music videos have been synchronized, hypnotic, and beautiful. “I Know Alone” is no exception. The simple steps are performed by the three women before going into super speed for the last round. The song itself feels comfortable and warm-something we all might be in need of lately.