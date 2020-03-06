Sound Bite: Grouplove, The Aces, and Haim

With International Women’s Day this weekend (March 8), we thought it was only fitting to include a few of our favorite female-lead bands. The ladies of Haim announced that their next album will be titled Women In Music Pt. III and we cannot think of anything more beautiful than that. The album will include the already released songs “Summer Girl,” “Now I’m In It,” and “Hallelujah,” along with the band’s latest single: “The Steps.”

Following in Haim’s powerfully female steps, alt-pop band The Aces released a new song and we cannot get enough of their girl power. The four ladies who make up The Aces are fearlessly honest in their songwriting and boast a dreamily distinct sound that keeps listeners hooked.

A new song from pop rockers Grouplove showcases frontwoman Hannah Hooper’s badass vocals while the new banger from singer-songwriter Absofacto has us vibing hard, and finally, a collaboration between Little Dragon and Kali Uchis rounds out this week’s Sound Bite.

See below for all five of our favorite songs this week.

1. “Lemon Drop” by Absofacto

This dreamy singer first showed us his thick, moody vibes with his breakthrough hit “Dissolve.” Absofacto has found a sound that effortlessly treads between electro-pop and alt-emo and his newest single “Lemon Drop” is a supreme showing of that blend of genres. At just under three minutes long, “Lemon Drop” plays like a quick and sultry anthem that will flirt with your emotions.

2. “Are You Feeling Sad?” by Little Dragon feat. Kali Uchis

Little Dragon is getting ready to release their entirely self-produced album, New Me, Same Us, and if this new single is any indication of the album’s energy, we are here for it. “Are You Feeling Sad?” features vocals from Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kali Uchis, who has worked with Daniel Caesar, Tyler, The Creator, and Jorja Smith in the past. Little Dragon says of Uchis, “She put her twist on it and gave the track an amazing energy.”

3. “The Steps” by Haim

Our favorite sisters announced their upcoming album’s title and, well, it is timely to say the least. Women In Music Pt. III is slated for release on April 24. Haim’s latest single, “The Steps,” is a release of frustration set to the band’s bass-driven and drum-heavy musicality. Danielle Haim takes the reins vocally belting out, “Every time I think I’ve been taking the steps, you end up mad at me for making a mess. I don’t understand, why you don’t understand me.” Seriously, same.

4. “Daydream” by The Aces

A new track from the four ladies who make up The Aces is a bop. “Daydream” is an amalgamation of Robyn, Betty Who, and MUNA all at once, infusing a retro vibe into their catchy pop sound. The song has a youthful and romantic narrative, laced with moments of heartbreak. These badass babes are slated to perform at Okeechobee and Shaky Knees music festivals this summer.

5. “Youth” by Grouplove

The latest single from Grouplove will most likely be the last before the band releases their forthcoming album Healer on March 13. “Youth” plays like a cascading waterfall of sounds and emotions, coupled with a nostalgic music video featuring footage of the band on tour. The song offers a fearless energy that Grouplove has always been celebrated for but with a bit more patience. Watch the video below and savor your youth.