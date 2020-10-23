Sound Bite: FINNEAS, jxdn, and Bright Eyes

The new music released this week hits every box. We have a sweet and saccharine song from indie pop band Walk Off the Earth that will certainly give you some loving vibes. The latest single from newcomer Jaden Hossler aka jxdn shows off the artist’s pop punk energy and we are here for it. Hossler recently signed to Travis Barker’s record label and so far, it feels like a perfect fit.

We have two new songs with political narratives that are both powerful to say the least. Bright Eyes released a new song exclusively available on Bandcamp and all proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood. FINNEAS offered a song that he says is about the internet, but listen closely and interpret how you’d like. It feels like FINNEAS tapped into a more powerful sound with this song and it warrants multiple listens.

A new song from singer-songwriter Mat Kearney rounds out this week’s Sound Bite. See below for all five songs.

1. “This is Love” by Walk Off the Earth

Canadian indie pop band Walk Off the Earth has always inspired and motivated listeners to connect with their emotions, no matter what that might mean. The band’s newest single, “This is Love” is about finding a love that “redefines the very meaning of love.” The band says of the new song, “There is love to be discovered within us and all around us. It has the power to change us for the better and open our hearts up wider than ever before to the people, places and things that mean the most.”

2. “Tonight” by jxdn feat. Iann Dior

Newcomer Jaden Hossler (jxdn) signed to Travis Barker’s DTA Records in early 2020 and since then released “So What!” alongside the Blink-182 drummer, “Angels & Demons,” and now, another pop punk banger with a new collaborator, rapper Iann Dior. “Tonight” has the DIY energy of an old school punk rock track coupled with Hossler’s own distinct style. The song comes ahead of Hossler’s debut album slated for release later this year.

3. “Grand Canyon” by Mat Kearney

Folk-pop singer-songwriter Mat Kearney has been creating the most heartfelt music–both romantic and heart aching–for decades. His latest single, “Grand Canyon,” could be seen as a metaphor for quarantine and being so far away from loved ones. The track features 808s and a pedal steel guitar which Kearney admits he has never put together on the same song. “I think we all can relate to the feeling of being disconnected from people in this season. ‘Grand Canyon’ was written about wanting to connect to someone close to you, but feeling like they’re a mile away,” he says.

4. “Miracle of Life” by Bright Eyes

The newest song from indie emo band Bright Eyes is available exclusively on Bandcamp. Every $1 download and any other proceeds from sales, streams, and syncs will be donated to Planned Parenthood. “This song should not exist in 2020 America. It is a protest song, I guess. Or maybe just a little story about what was, what still is in many parts of the world and what could be again here in this country if the GOP is successful in reshaping the Supreme Court and rolling back all of the hard fought progress made for reproductive rights in the last 50 years. Hopefully, if we all work together and vote, it will make this song sound as irrelevant and outdated as it should,” says Conor Oberst, lead vocalist of Bright Eyes.

5. “Can’t Wait to be Dead” by FINNEAS

Producer, singer, songwriter, and Grammy Award-winning artist FINNEAS is back with his first new song since he joined his sister Billie Eilish on “No Time to Die.” Somewhat ironically, his new song is called “Can’t Wait To Be Dead.” The song feels like an old school rock song with a political narrative and observant lyrics. FINNEAS is typically a more delicate singer with a calm demeanor but we are rocking out to this powerful track. “I’m happy for this song to mean anything to anyone who listens to it but to me, it’s a song about my relationship with the internet. Especially in an election year. Especially during a pandemic. Sometimes, the internet makes me laugh, sometimes it makes me cry, sometimes it makes me hopeful. But sometimes, it really makes me wanna be dead,” he says.