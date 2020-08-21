Sound Bite: Elohim, Zac Farro, and Moon Taxi

As the summer is racing by and September is quickly approaching, we suggest slowing down for a few moments this weekend. We have a new album from Lewis Del Mar that features a number of calm, introspective tracks. We love “Gloom” for an easy song to have echo through your living room this weekend. For an even more chill vibe, turn up Zac Farro’s surprise reggae-inspired EP, Zafari. Yes, five songs that will be sure to put your mind at ease.

An uplifting banger from alt-rock bang Moon Taxi is the ideal track to boost your mood. “Light Up” will lift your spirits and remind you that there is solace somewhere waiting to be found. With a vibrant new song from Elohim and an honest release from Flor, our Sound Bite is complete.

Check out all five songs in this week’s Sound Bite below.

1. “Gloom” by Lewis Del Mar

New York City-based duo Lewis Del Mar released their second album, August, today via FADER Label. Following nearly four years of tragedy, heartbreak, and personal struggles, this 15-song album feels like a more mature version of the duo. “Gloom” stands out as a carefully created song that blends sweet vocals with soothing sounds.

2. “I’m Lost” by Elohim

This haunting new track from producer, singer, and songwriter Elohim is a bit of a rollercoaster of sound and emotion. “I’m Lost” is delicate at first but grows into a hypnotic banger with waves of psychedelic energy. The Chase O’Black-directed music video is appropriately trippy, with captivating visuals that will have you ready to rave.

3. “LMHO” by Flor

The latest single from alt-pop rockers Flor is infectious and honest. “Most of my lyrics try to look at the bright side, but this song had no barriers. I was simply spilling my sadness, confusion, and heartache into our music,” frontman Zach Grace says of the new song. “There are points in our lives where we feel completely out-of-control and stuck, and I did my best to be honest with myself and write exactly how I was feeling.”

4. “Mister Pacific” by Zac Farro

Possibly best known as the drummer in Paramore, Zac Farro’s musicality expands far beyond the pop punk realm. In addition to Farro’s side project HALFNOISE, the artist has an impressive appreciation for reggae music, which inspired his surprise solo EP, Zafari. “Mister Pacific” is a groovy song with minimal lyrics but all the chill vibes. This five-song EP in general will have you feeling cool and calm this weekend.

5. “Light Up” by Moon Taxi

2020 has clearly been a doozy, to say the least. Nashville-based rockers Moon Taxi released an anthemic track that perfectly encapsulates their emotions. “Light Up” feels optimistic and encouraging, despite the challenges the world is facing right now. “‘Light Up’ is a song that we hope serves as a reminder that there is always a bright point at the end of the dark tunnel. While this song was written last year, it seems perfectly timely to put out this reminder as it’s been a hard year for everyone,” lead vocalist Trevor Terndrup says.