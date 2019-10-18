Sound Bite: Electric Guest, AJ Mitchell, and G-Eazy

The days are getting shorter and darker but we have the tunes to brighten your mood this weekend. First of all, we know that the latest song and music video from Harry Styles was technically released last Friday, and we don’t care. It is still a gem. “Lights Up” is glittery and exceptionally sexual–why wouldn’t we still be listening (read: salivating)? We are listening to a new jam from punk rockers New Politics, a groovy banger from Electric Guest, and a sweet song from newcomer AJ Mitchell.

Rapper G-Eazy released his latest single with an accompanying video and we could not overlook his lyrical references to past songs, including “Him & I” featuring Halsey. This week’s Sound Bite features five new songs to get you dancing, feeling, and singing.

See below for all five songs.

1. “More” by Electric Guest

This funky fresh duo just released their new album KIN and with it, the retro-infused glittery banger “More.” The song’s music video perfectly captures the duo’s playfulness and electric energy. Electric Guest have an unwavering style through their music and overall aesthetic that can’t be replicated.

2. “Lights Up” by Harry Styles

A dreamy and groovy new song from the one and only Harry Styles has had the Internet in a frenzy for the past week. The first single off the face of Gucci’s upcoming second studio album was teased with billboards plastered with the phrase, “Do You Know Who You Are?” before the song’s music video was released. While there are rumors buzzing about whether or not the song is any indication about Styles’ sexuality, we’re really just basking in the glorious return of this gorgeous artist.

3. “Ozone” by New Politics

Veteran alternative rockers New Politics are ready to embark on their co-headlining tour with The Mowglis and Plain White Tees in November. Ahead of this punk powerhouse tour, the band released “Ozone,” the latest single off their upcoming album, An Invitation to an Alternative Reality. “Ozone” is an anthemic banger with a strong chorus that we can already hear audiences singing along to.

4. “Like Strangers Do” by AJ Mitchell

With smooth vocals and a captivating vulnerability, it is hard to believe that singer-songwriter AJ Mitchell is just 18 years old. The artist croons effortlessly on “Like Strangers Do” about a lost romance, showcasing his stellar voice and impressive range. His sound is reminiscent of Alec Benjamin or even a young Shawn Mendes. Mitchell’s recently released debut EP features powerhouse singer Ava Max and his debut full-length album is slated for an early 2020 release.

5. “I Wanna Rock” by G-Eazy feat. Gunna

The dramatic music video for rapper G-Eazy’s newest single “I Wanna Rock” is seemingly inspired by the darkness of Gotham City and the Joker, with a psychiatric ward as the video’s setting. The song itself is pretty catchy with a deep bassline. The lyrics offer a clever side from G-Eazy as he raps, No Limit, all I got is My, Myself & I, referencing two of his biggest hit songs and then adding, When we said it’s her and I, that shit was a lie, snidely commenting on his smash hit song “Him & I” featuring former girlfriend Halsey.