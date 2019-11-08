Sound Bite: Dua Lipa, AWOLNATION, and Melanie C

It officially feels like fall because I’m wearing 13 layers and will remove and add to it throughout the day. Before you head out of the office for a weekend filled with fall activities, turn the volume up on this week’s Sound Bite. To start, we have new music from a former Spice Girl, Melanie C. “High Heels” is a party banger, with a glittery texture and exciting vibe. Turn this track on and we guarantee you’ll have the whole room on their feet.

Pop songstress and Queen of Abs, Dua Lipa, recently released new music and showcased her talents at MTV EMAs in Seville with an epic performance. Plus, seeing her flirt with boyfriend Anwar Hadid gave us all the feels. With a new song from rocker AWOLNATION, an entire album from Walk Off the Earth, and a a holiday song from Lukas Graham, our Sound Bite is complete.

See below for all five songs.

1. “High Heels” by Melanie C

We love a good Spice Girl comeback, and this track is a light-hearted, explosive track perfectly suited to serve as your dance floor soundtrack. “High Heels” has glimmers of Robyn throughout, with a bright crescendo into the catchy chorus that we imagine ourselves spinning around during. Melanie C’s fun-loving attitude translates flawlessly into this pop track.

2. “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is bringing the 90’s glam look back and with it, new music, too! Lipa’s latest single “Don’t Start Now” is a departure from some of her earlier work, but cohesively follows songs like “Electricity” and “New Rules.” With a disco vibe and powerful vocals, Lipa shows off her strong narrative in “Don’t Start Now.” Lipa sings, If you don’t want to see me dancing with somebody / Don’t show up, don’t come out, don’t start caring about me now. Walk away, you know how. Don’t start caring about me now.

3. “The Best” by AWOLNATION

Best known for hit tracks like “Sail” and “Kill Your Heroes,” AWOLNATION is the solo project of Aaron Bruno. Celebrated for his quick tongue and uninhibited stage presence. On “The Best,” AWOLNATION taps into the early sounds that fans first grew to know and love. The dark vibes are heightened by Bruno’s raw vocals that feel almost eery until the pulsating chorus hits and you feel like you should be jumping or moshing or all of it.

4. “HERE (For Christmas)” by Lukas Graham

Grammy Award-nominated artist Lukas Graham released their newest original holiday song. Frontman Lukas Forchammer says, “‘HERE (For Christmas)’ is about William, my childhood friend, who is no longer with us. He was renovating this beautiful old boat, but he never got to put it in the water. That boat is a metaphor for all the things I wish I could do with Willy, my dad and all the others that are here no more.”

5. “I’ll Be There” by Walk Off the Earth

Toronto-based musical group Walk Off the Earth recently released their seventh album, Here We Go!. The group gained massive fame after their five-people-one-guitar interpretation of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know.” On Here We Go!, Walk Off the Earth aimed to honor the life of their band member Mike “Beard Guy” Taylor, who passed away in late 2018. “I’ll Be There” feels like a love letter to each other, solidifying their support for each other, no matter what happens.