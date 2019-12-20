Sound Bite: Diplo, keshi, and A-Trak

This is the time of year when most people tend to start mentally checking out of work and into the holiday spirit. From planning festive fêtes to making one last shopping spree, there is a lot to think about outside of your 9-5 job. While we love listening to holiday music to get us in the mood, sometimes you need a break from it. Sometimes, when you spend entirely too much time online shopping, wrapping gifts, or researching signature cocktail recipes, you want some tasty ear candy sans sleigh bells.

The latest release from Diplo is a collaboration with SIDEPIECE and if this new track doesn’t get you feeling good, we don’t know what will. On the female front, we have bangers from Hayley Kiyoko and Dua Lipa that are both powerful and pretty electric.

With new song from legendary producer A-Trak and a softer bop from keshi, our Sound Bite is complete. See below for all five tracks.

1.“Blaze” by A-Trak feat. Friend Within

Celebrated DJ and producer A-Track tapped the talent of UK-based house artist Friend Within earlier this year to remix his song “Work It Out” which has since led to the pair’s first original track. “Blaze” is a hypnotic song with a heart thumping baseline and powerful vocal. Get pumped.

2. “blue” by keshi

The newest song from this young singer-songwriter is a sweet one. From the romantic lyrics to the easy-listening, lo-fi vibes, you can easily get lost in the saccharine sounds from keshi, born Casey Luong.

3. “Runaway” by Hayley Kiyoko

The trailblazing singer hosted Billboard’s Women in Music event before releasing her latest single, “Runaway.” The song perfectly encapsulates the struggle between loving someone and not receiving the love back. “I found myself waiting and searching for my partner to say something to make me upset, to make me runaway. This song is about daring yourself to find someone who won’t trigger you, and to not trigger yourself,” Kiyoko says of the song. Kiyoko’s next and final single off her upcoming project, I’m Too Sensitive For This Shit, will come in January 2020.

4. “Future Nostalgia” by Dua Lipa

This super star has directed her sonic gaze towards seriously beat-heavy bops laced with cheeky lyrics. Lipa exudes a rebellious vibe that contradicts what a “typical pop star” should be like. On “Future Nostalgia” she calls out critics and puts a spotlight on haters. Her newfound disco aesthetic is intoxicating and we are here for it.

5. “On My Mind” by Diplo and SIDEPIECE

Escape into this groovy, dreamlike soundscape. Diplo is a notorious hit maker and collaborator proven by bangers made with the Jonas Brothers, Dua Lipa, and MØ. On his latest song, Diplo teamed up with the duo Party Favor and Nitti Gritti’s new collab dubbed SIDEPIECE. The trifecta of artistry on this song transports listeners to a whirlwind of sounds and we can’t turn it off.