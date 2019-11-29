Sound Bite: Blossoms, The Weeknd, and Soccer Mommy

It is Black Friday and guess what? You can do nearly all the best shopping online from the comfort of your own home. So, stay in, buy yourself a new speaker or Roomba, and turn up the volume on some new music. We have a few new songs and a couple of new music videos that made the list, because music videos are still a thing. The music video for “The Keeper” by Blossoms is special because it features iconic imagery from New York City and was shot on Super 8 film, making it retro in all the best ways. The Weeknd made his return to music after a bit of a break and “Heartless” sounds like he’s taken a few notes from his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Savor the masterfully executed seven-minute short film accompanying Soccer Mommy’s new song “yellow is the color of her eyes,” directed by Alex Ross Perry, listen to a new track from Post Animal, and finally, watch the latest music video from American Authors for a seriously cheerful weekend.

Check out all five songs in this week’s Sound Bite below.

1. “The Keeper” by Blossoms

This song isn’t new but the music video is, and it is a spectacular visual companion for the track. Self-directed, the music video for the latest single from Blossoms is dreamy and romantic. Reading as a love letter, the video features iconic New York City spots as its backdrop including the Brooklyn Bridge, Central Park, Bleeker Street, and more. Shot on Super 8 film, the video for “The Keeper” has a nostalgic and retro aesthetic to it that we can’t turn away from.

2. “Heartless” by The Weeknd

The Grammy Award-winning and Diamond-certified artist The Weeknd has returned with his latest single, “Heartless,” marking his first solo single since 2018. While The Weeknd has been busy since 2018, working on upcoming Safdie brother film Uncut Gems, and featuring an unreleased song “Blinding Lights” in an advertisement for Mercedes-Benz. “Heartless” feels like a reflective look at self-destructive behavior as The Weeknd hints at past break-ups with lyrics like, Tryna be a better man but I’m heartless and, And I’m back to my ways ‘cause I’m heartless.

3. “yellow is the color of her eyes” by Soccer Mommy

This Nashville native has followed up her stellar single “lucy” with another creative masterpiece. Soccer Mommy (Sophie Allison) says of her latest single, “The song was inspired by a time when I was on the road constantly and I felt like I was losing time – specifically with my mother. It’s also a song that I feel really showcases my writing when it comes to instrumentation, so it’s one that makes me really proud.” The seven-minute short film that accompanies “yellow is the color of her eyes” was directed by Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell) and effortlessly transports viewers to another world.

4. “Schedule” By Post Animal

Post Animal is on a roll. The band just announced their sophomore album will be out on February 14, and are currently on tour with Twin Peaks and will open for Cage The Elephant in early 2020. Their latest single “Schedule” is glittery and catchy with melancholy moments sprinkled throughout. Of the song, the band urges listeners to, “Use the melody as a vehicle, take in the lyrics, forge your own path as you gain perspective from the genuine, heartfelt message penned from within Post Animal.”

5. “Bring It On Home” by American Authors feat. Phillip Phillips and Maddie Pope

This song is made for a huge sing along experience. Featuring vocals from Phillip Phillips and Maddie Pope, “Bring It On Home” is anthemic and sweet, with hints of holiday cheer throughout. The music video for the song shows intimate moments of all the artists feeling “at home,” whether that is at the beach, with a guitar, by a fire, or with a dog. If you’re looking for a feel-good visual, this is the music video for you.

Photo Credit: Nabil Elderkin