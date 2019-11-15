Sound Bite: Billie Eilish, Lauv, and Neon Trees

With winter breathing down our necks, staying inside with a spirited cocktail and some tunes to keep us toasty sounds ideal. The most dreamy collaboration ever was unveiled this week: Lauv and LANY. Their song “Mean It” is a dreamy pop love song with a boppy sound and heartbreaking narrative. International sensation and style icon Billie Eilish released her first new song since her debut album, when we fall asleep, where do we go?, and the young artist continues to prove that her creative point of view is one of a kind.

A collaboration between producer R3HAB and former boyband-er ZAYN is sure to get to your blood pumping and alt-rockers Neon Trees will also get you amped up with their latest track, “Used To Like.” With the new video released for K.Flay’s “This Baby Don’t Cry,” this week’s Sound Bite is complete.

Listen to all five songs below.

1. “Mean It” by Lauv feat. LANY

A notoriously honest songwriter, Lauv says he started writing “Mean It” from the perspective of what he thought somebody would want to say to him. “I’m not perfect, and I’ll be the first to admit it,” he adds. The song evolved into a collaboration between Lauv and LANY, and the harmonious blend of bright pop vibes and heartache is seriously stellar. Lauv is set to release his 21-track debut album ~how i’m feeling~ on March 6, 2020.

2. “Used To Like” by Neon Trees

The first single from Neon Trees since their 2017 single “Feel Good” is a big one. “Used To Like” has an electric energy to it and feels super anthemic. With a danceable vibe and lyrics that are made to sing along to, it’s easy to overlook that the track is telling the story about the downfall of a relationship, so you’ll want to turn the volume up on this one. The band is slated to release their first album in almost six years (and fourth full-length album) in 2020.

3. “Flames” by R3HAB and ZAYN feat. Jungleboi

ZAYN has been quite the collaborator lately, releasing songs with SHAED and Sabrina Claudio. Most recently he teamed up with DJ and electronic producer R3HAB for “Flames.” Featuring vocals from Jungleboi, the song offers a strong blend of sounds from pop to R&B. “I was working on ‘Flames’ for quite some time together with Jungleboi when we got the call that ZAYN was interested in giving it a shot. Of course I said yes right away, and the result is absolutely epic. I couldn’t be more proud of the result and look forward to sharing this amazing song with the world,” R3HAB says of the track.

4. “everything i wanted” by Billie Eilish

Recorded at the home studio of Eilish and her brother and sole collaborator FINNEAS, this song is a haunting outpouring about their connection and how the past year has affected the young artists. The production of the song feels strong and bold to contrast the ethereal sound of Eillish’s vocals, as she sings words like, I had a dream I got everything I wanted. As long as I’m here, no one can hurt you. With references to dreaming and sleeping, this song is the perfect follow-up to Eilish’s debut album, when we fall asleep, where do we go?.

5. “This Baby Don’t Cry” by K.Flay

The psychedelic and trippy aesthetic of the newest music video from K.Flay is our new vibe for the weekend. The song “This Baby Don’t Cry” offers a disco-tinged sound and a strong narrative, so the bold video makes perfect sense. “I made this video on my iPhone, after I broke my nose on tour in Paris. I figured I’d get creative instead of depressed :)) All the footage was filmed in green rooms and venues and hotels on tour across Copenhagen, Stockholm, Hamburg, and Leipzig,” the artist says of the video.