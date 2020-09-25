Sound Bite: Bastille, Smallpools, and Travis Scott

In this week’s Sound Bite we’ve included new music from a few of our favorite bands like Bastille and Smallpools, and a couple of collaborative tracks that are giving us the weekend vibes we need right now. Rapper Travis Scott tapped Young Thug and M.I.A to join him on his latest single, “Franchise.” The intricate song reveals new sounds with every listen. We have an anthemic banger from The Hunna along with a new remix from Swedish singer Zara Larsson featuring vocals from Sabrina Carpenter.

Whether you are staying in this weekend and relaxing or planning to savor the autumnal weather with an outdoor party, we have your playlist covered. See below for all five songs.

1. “Young and Faded” by The Hunna

We first fell in love with The Hunna when they released the glittery indie pop song “She’s Casual.” Their latest single has more of an electro-pop aesthetic that boasts glimmers of early Twenty One Pilots. “Young & Faded” is a youthful song that has us geared up for their upcoming album, I’d Rather Die Than Let You In.

2. “Cycle” by Smallpools

These festival darlings have us daydreaming about outdoor concerts with their new single, “Cycle.” The quick tempo and colorful sound is juxtaposed by the introspective lyrics in a clever way.

3. “WOW” remix by Zara Larsson feat. Sabrina Carpenter

This remix gives us the energy we need heading into the weekend. The pulsating track from Zara Larsson features intoxicating vocals from Sabrina Carpenter that will surely have you dancing as if you were an extra in Work It.

4. “survivin’” by Bastille

We’ve missed Bastille. These Brits are back with a cool, groovy bop. “survivin’” showcases frontman Dan Smith’s skillfully crafted lyrics coupled with the band’s celebrated anthemic sound.

5. “Franchise” by Travis Scott feat. Young Thug and M.I.A.

There’s an old school grit on the latest single from rapper Travis Scott that offers a textured sound that will have you hitting the repeat button. “Franchise” has a catchy hook courtesy of Young Thug and a throwback cameo by M.IA.. This song has a smoother vibe compared to Scott’s banger “Highest in The Room” and we are here for it.