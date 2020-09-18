Sound Bite: Ava Max, PUP, and Sunflower Bean

The weather is getting cooler and we are fully embracing it. Give me a cute oversized cardigan, a tasty Hot Toddy, and turn up the speakers. This week’s Sound Bite includes a new track from punk rockers PUP that will have you fully missing live shows. If you are looking for something less hardcore, dive into Ava Max’s newly released debut album and savor the pop star’s glistening vocals on all 15 tracks.

A blackbear remix of “Ur So F**kInG cOoL” by Tones and I will certainly amp up your Friday night and Kygo’s remix of Donna Summer’s “Hot Stuff” will give you the best nostalgic feels. A new song from rockers Sunflower Bean rounds out this week’s Sound Bite. See below for all five songs.

1. “Rot” by PUP

The boys of PUP have a way of punching you in the gut while simultaneously giving you the most epic rush of adrenaline. The Toronto-based band’s latest song “Rot” will be featured on their upcoming EP, This Place Sucks Ass, due out October 23. According to the band, after they released their 2019 album Morbid Stuff, there were a number of songs left out that were “too unhinged.” Many of those songs will join “Rot” on the upcoming EP but “Rot” is the only track that was written and recorded in 2020 after Morbid Stuff.

2. “Moment in the Sun” by Sunflower Bean

“Moment In The Sun” was written over two years ago but according to the band, it felt like too much of a “sonic departure” for them and was not released until now. The band, lead by Julia Cumming, dives into a glittery sound on this new song with a more patient energy than we’ve heard before. There are some nostalgic vibes laced throughout that we are really here for.

3. “Hot Stuff” by Kygo, Donna Summer

Mega hitmaker Kygo reworked Donna Summer’s banger “Hot Stuff” and once again has shown us that this producer can truly enhance any song. “Donna Summer is one of my favorite artists of all time. Her catalogue of music is brilliant and her vocals are unmatched. I am honored and humbled to get to work on an iconic track like “Hot Stuff”. This has always been one of those songs that instantly puts me in a good mood and I hope that this version can continue to bring joy and happiness to people who want to celebrate the legendary Donna Summer,” Kygo says.

4. “Ur So F**kInG cOoL” by Tones and I (blackbear remix)

From his newly released album to his epic VMAs performance with Machine Gun Kelly, it feels like blackbear is everywhere lately. His new remix of “Ur So F**kInG cOoL” by Tones and I gives the song more texture and depth. “This is my first official remix and I’m so pumped to have collaborated with an artist like blackbear who I have so much love and respect for,” Tones and I says of the remix.

5. “Born to the Night” by Ava Max

If we were going to hail a queen, we would easily choose Ava Max. The superstar released her debut album Heaven & Hell today and with it came already-released bangers “Kings & Queens,” “Sweet But Psycho,” and “So Am I.” And somehow there are even more hits included on the album. “Born to the Night” showcases the singer’s impressive vocal range and her careful delivery.