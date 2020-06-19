Sound Bite: Ashe, Michael Love Michael, and Lewis Del Mar

If you’re like me, you are cherishing moments of self-care now more than ever before. Whether you are savoring a few minutes of alone time with a morning coffee or enjoying a bit of solo exercise on an afternoon walk, it feels critical to take time to yourself to reflect and digest the information you’ve gained that day or week.

So, we suggest you grab a pair of headphones, turn on this week’s Sound Bite playlist and enjoy a leisurely walk in the beautiful summer weather (wear a mask). We’re loving a sweet collaboration between singer Ashe and our favorite romantic crooner Niall Horan as well as an honest new track from Lewis Del Mar that puts a spotlight on the duo’s point of view. With new music from The Happy Fits, Anne of the North, and Michael Love Michael, this week’s Sound Bite is complete. See below for all five songs.

1. “Go Dumb” by The Happy Fits

New Jersey trio The Happy Fits released the first single off their upcoming sophomore album, What Could Be Better, due out August 28. “Go Dumb” is energetic and upbeat with an anthemic vibe. “Saying, I want to go dumb, is a personal jeer to my past; if spending my time being creative will make me dumb, then I will gladly go dumb to do what I love,” cellist, vocalist and principle songwriter Calvin Langman says of the song.

2. “Moral of the Story” by Ashe feat. Niall Horan

This reimagined version of Ashe’s hit “Moral of the Story” features a rewritten verse and vocals from Niall Horan. Executive produced by FINNEAS, the song still exudes a romantic and authentic energy, but with a new point of view. “Niall’s voice on ‘Moral of the Story’ feels so natural and organic. He’s absurdly talented. It feels like he was in the room the day we wrote it, as if he had been there all along and I just didn’t know it. This is the most personal song I’ve ever written/released and I needed to know Niall was going to treat it with the same vulnerability and care. He absolutely exceeded those expectations,” Ashe says of the new version.

3. “Rosalie (CH. II)” by Lewis Del Mar

New York duo Lewis Del Mar’s latest single is more than a catchy and infectious song. “Rosalie (CH. II)” is a declaration of the importance of human connections and relationships. “As a society we have, both consciously and unconsciously, buried the lines that connect us all, and that is precisely what ‘Rosalie’ laments,” Lewis Del Mar says of the song. All streaming revenue during the first week from the song will be donated to the nonprofit organization Arts in Parts.

4. “Dream Girl” by Anna of the North

Singer-songwriter Anna of the North released a new version of her song “Dream Girl” that she created from home. This new, groovier interpretation of the song feels a bit more hypnotic and slower paced, with an accompanying lo-fi music video that offers fans an inside look at Anna’s life. Anna announced that she will release an acoustic EP later this summer.

5. “JFC” by Michael Love Michael

In celebration of Juneteenth, newcomer Michael Love Michael released a powerful new single that boasts a clear message in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. “JFC” is a pulsating track that puts freedom at the forefront as Michael Love Michael expresses the everyday challenges they face as a queer Black artist. The empowered and inspiring song is exactly what the world needs right now.