Sound Bite: Alec Benjamin, Kesha, and Peter Bjorn and John

Whether you are preparing for the first few holiday parties of the season or trying to cross off a few names on your holiday shopping list, music can help keep your spirits high. The festive season calls for some new tunes so we naturally included a holiday-inspired track by The Unlikely Candidates called “Father Christmas.”

We’ve also fallen in love with a new poetic outpouring from singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin, propelling us into a whirlwind of emotions in the best way possible. A new banger from fellow Atlantic Records label mate Ava Max offers listeners a high-energy bop ahead of her upcoming performance at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020. With new songs from Kesha (and the release of her new cosmetics line) and Peter Bjorn and John, this week’s Sound Bite is complete.

See below for all five songs.

1. “Salt” by Ava Max

A mesmerizing performer and artist, Ava Max always keeps her fans on their feet. Her latest single “Salt” was teased via social media for weeks before being released to immediate success. With over four million plays on YouTube, the song is a serious banger. Max sings over the high-energy sound with words like, “I’m all out of salt. I’m not gonna cry. Won’t give you what you want ‘cause I look way too good tonight,” showing off her strength and attitude.

2. “Mind Is A Prison” by Alec Benjamin

As a poetic lyricist and candid performer, Alec Benjamin offers an unapologetic sound through his hits like “Let Me Down Slowly” and “Jesus In LA.” Benjamin’s newest single showcases the singer’s vulnerability and honest songwriting. “Mind Is A Prison” is about accepting the idea that it can be difficult to get out of your own head and out of your own way in life, which is a refreshing narrative.

3. “Resentment” by Kesha feat. Sturgill Simpson, Brian Wilson, and Wrabel

Ahead of Kesha’s upcoming album called High Road, the singer has released an epic collaborative song. “Resentment” features artists Sturgill Simpson, Brian Wilson, and Wrabel to create a powerful record. Kesha says of the song, “Resentment is such a powerful and destructive emotion and in my experience is more complex than hate or anger.”

4. “Idiosyncrasy” by Peter Bjorn and John

The band behind the beloved hit “Young Folks” are preparing to release their ninth album called Endless Dream on March 13, 2020. Their newest single “Idiosyncrasy” was written by drummer John Ericson and showcases the band’s bright pop sound with a bit of a twist. As the band prepares to celebrate their 20th anniversary together, this track feels like a return to their roots.

5. “Father Christmas” by The Unlikely Candidates

This festive rendition of The Kinks “Father Christmas” is an alternative take on an already rocking track. The song might not be totally brand new, but when The Unlikely Candidates get into the holiday spirit, so do we. Turn this song up if you want to feel merry but with an edge.