Snoop n’ Sip on Indoggo Gin

Rapper, businessman and cultural icon Snoop Dogg released his debut album Doggystyle in 1993, and with it came the hit song “Gin and Juice.” From a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Solo Performance in 1995 to breaking the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest gin and juice cocktail in 2018, the song has found success across many categories. Now, Snoop has partnered with longtime friend and co-founder of Trusted Spirits Keenan Towns, and Prestige Beverage Group to launch Indoggo Gin, a strawberry-infused, all-natural, gluten-free gin.

When Towns and Snoop first started working on Indoggo Gin together nearly two years ago, nailing the flavor was the first step. “We knew we wanted a taste profile that was completely different from the gins currently on the market,” says Towns. “Most gins are very juniper-forward, and while we have juniper, we have used other unique botanicals and infused all-natural strawberry flavor to create the best-tasting gin in the world.” The duo has partnered on other projects before (the rapper was a brand ambassador for Tanqueray), but with this spirit, Snoop is an owner so he was more involved in all facets of the process. “Now he can be completely creative, come up with his own marketing strategies and use all of his assets to promote his creation. It’s all very organic and authentic,” says Towns.

Some gins can be dry and harsh, so for Snoop, it was important to mix the gin and juice, if you will, to create something sweeter. “After several iterations with different fruits and flavors, we wanted something that was approachable, juicy, fresh and easy to drink,” says Snoop. So how does Snoop like to sip his? On the rocks or with a splash of club soda or pineapple juice. “Because it’s so light and refreshing, I don’t think you need to add much.”

Snoop created two signature cocktails using Indoggo Gin so you can play bartender at home this fall. See below for recipes to make The Remix and The Laidback.

The Remix:

2 oz Indoggo Gin

3 Muddled Strawberries

.75 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz Simple Syrup

Top with Crushed Ice

Garnish with Sliced Strawberry

The Laidback:

2 oz Indoggo Gin

2 oz Pineapple Juice

Top with Club Soda

Garnish with Strawberry Slices