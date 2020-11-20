Post Malone On Why We Should Drink His Rosé All Year

I’m always eager to taste a new celebrity wine, even if just out of sheer curiosity. Naturally, when Post Malone launched his rosé over the summer, I didn’t hesitate to ready my ice bucket and outdoor-friendly glasses–and even though summer’s faded away by now, my stock of Maison No. 9 has lingered well into the colder months (intentionally) as I keep discovering its seemingly limitless pairing potential. Temperatures drop and dishes become richer, while this wine’s bright acidity effortlessly cuts through roasts, spices, and cream-based sauces and soups, with notes of stone fruit coolly bracing the palate for the next bite. According to Post Malone himself, that’s no accident: “[Maison No. 9] tastes great and goes down easy,” he tells DuJour of the elegantly-shaped and moderately priced bottle of pale pink Provençal-style wine. “It’s a drink that’s associated with fun–who doesn’t want to have fun with the good stuff all year round?” Here, he tells the story of how it all came together.

What drew you to wine initially? Tell me how you and partners Dre London and James Morrissey (The VNYL) brought the brand to life with acclaimed winemaker Alexis Cornu.

I only recently got into it when we started talking about Maison No. 9. I noticed more and more of my friends drinking reds and rosé, and I always liked the vibe that goes with [both]. I feel like almost everyone likes rosé, even if they don’t really have that love for wine.

How did this project come together? What was the creative process like?

I guess it all started in L.A. around Grammy time in early 2019. A few of us met at The Nice Guy and the cold ones started flowin’ and ideas started coming together. Then the following week we were on the French Riviera together working on the brand. It just made sense, so we moved quickly and made a lot happen over the last two years.

What’s the story behind the name Maison No. 9?

The number nine is based on the tarot card, the Nine of Swords, and I loved staying on the Maison in the vineyard whenever I visited. I would bring the family and the boys with me and we always had a kick-ass time.

How and when do you like to drink your rosé personally?

I drink rosé whenever and wherever, and that’s the best part about it. It’s for any occasion. It goes down so smooth. Everyone who’s tried it describes it as light and crispy–you definitely taste a little strawberry, and it has a very nice color to it.

Complete this sentence: “This is a wine for ______________”

People who don’t take shit too seriously and like to have a lot of fun.

What’s next for you and Maison No. 9?

I’ve been spending most of my time in Utah, working on new music. When I’m not working on music, I’m playing video games and drinking with the boys. James, Dre, and I are planning our next trip to the winery to check on our grapes for next season and we are actually working to bring the brand to a few new countries internationally.

Maison No. 9 is now available in standard 750-milliliter bottles, magnums (1.5 liters), double magnums (3 liters) in select states across the country. You can also listen to Post’s Maison No. 9 Spotify playlist here.