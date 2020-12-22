Naomi Campbell and Cipriani Debut Holiday Food Drive

Iconic supermodel, activist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Naomi Campbell teamed up with Cipriani Restaurants in New York City to launch the first-ever “Nourishment with Naomi” holiday food drive. Campbell has been taking health and safety measures especially serious during 2020, with minimal traveling and most recently, revealing to WSJ Magazine that she ordered a bulk subscription of hazmat suits back in March and has been receiving them throughout the pandemic. In fact, the infamous hazmat suit she rocked at an airport in March has been honored at the Fashion Museum Bath in England.

Campbell and Cipriani Restaurants teamed up to do their part to help during the holiday season by donating 1,000 bags of food to frontline medical works at five different Manhattan hospitals: Mt. Sinai, Montefiore, Harlem Hospital, Coney Island Hospital, and Elmhurst Hospital. Each of the five hospitals in New York City will receive 200 gift bags of meals between Monday December and Tuesday.

“Thank you for devoting yourself to being a frontline worker during the pandemic of COVID-19. I wanted to acknowledge and appreciate the risk you have been taking these past nine months to keep New York City safe. Please enjoy this small token of appreciation as a form of gratitude for your hard work and efforts during these difficult times,” Campbell told Page Six.

Earlier this year, Naomi Campbell launched a weekly series on YouTube called No Filter with Naomi in response to the COVID-19 pandemic where she and her notable guests (Cindy Crawford, Marc Jacobs, Nicole Richie, Christy Turlington) discuss everything from politics to fashion. The next episode will air on YouTube on December 22 at 3:00pm EST and will feature TikTok sensation Elsa Majimbo.

Main photo: @naomi