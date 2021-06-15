View the gallery

Yayoi Kusama is a larger-than-life figure in contemporary art—and for the first time ever, her fascination with nature is being celebrated on a grand scale. KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature, on view at the New York Botanical Garden through October 31, exhibits Kusama’s most iconic works, ranging from the colossal polka-dotted flowers of “My Soul Blooms Forever” to the immersive installation “Pumpkins Screaming About Love Beyond Infinity.”

Visitors can also enjoy the artist’s interactive experience, “Flower Obsession,” an “obliteration greenhouse” where guests can apply floral stickers to walls and objects, along with the gigantic “Dancing Pumpkin” sculpture and “I Want to Fly to the Universe,” a biomorphic form set in the reflecting pool. Also this summer, Veuve Clicquot is partnering with NYBG for a pop-up at the Hudson Garden Grill’s terrace—the Champagne maker previously partnered with Kusama on a limited-edition bottle of their La Grande Dame.

