Sip Seasonal Concoctions at NYC’s Ivy Lane

The latest restaurant from Merchants Hospitality Group appointed Seoul native Chef Sung Park to curate the culinary program, offering a modern menu with an Asian flare. The cocktails at Ivy Lane were created by head bartender Wilmer Nolasco (Bathtub Gin, Grand Army) and are inspired by seasonal ingredients. Our favorite? Drink Fifteen, made with mezcal, turmeric, Chartreuse, and other warm, earthy flavors. Visit this creative Upper East Side restaurant this holiday season and be sure to admire the namesake ivy scaling the height of the building.

For more on New York City, click here.