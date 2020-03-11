Visit Dermalogica’s West Hollywood Flagship

From the donning a full face of makeup for every holiday cocktail party to braving the cold air that leaves your face feeling dry and weak, the winter months can wreak havoc on your skin. Revolutionary skincare brand Dermalogica has opened a brand new West Hollywood flagship store just in time to save your skin. The brand prides itself on creating high-quality skincare products made with innovative and effective formulas, from the Daily Superfoliant to the new Phyto-Nature Firming Serum. At the new 1,000-square-foot Dermalogica outpost, customers can peruse the shelves lined with all of the brand’s best serums, moisturizers, exfoliators, and more.

In addition to shopping, customers can partake in monthly community skincare classes led by Dermalogica skin therapists so they can be educated on exactly what products they should be using and why. There are three private treatment rooms in the back of the spacious store that offer 60-minute advanced professional skin treatments. Or, if you are looking for a quicker pick-me-up, sit back at one of the skin treatment stations for a 10-minute or 30-minute service. Indulge in a complimentary FaceMapping Skin Analysis to find out exactly what your skin needs in order to achieve your healthiest skin.

Other advanced services available at Dermalogica West Hollywood include LightStim LED, O2Derm Oxygen, Extreempulse Microcurrent, and Hydrafacials.

Dermalogica West Hollywood:

605 North W. Knoll Drive

West Hollywood, CA 90069