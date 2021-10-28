Kassi Beach House

Restaurateur Nick Mathers and the Wish You Were Here Group debut the highly anticipated Kassi Beach House, located at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton collection. Kassi Beach House offers an escape to the Italian seaside serving authentic coastal cuisine. Reminiscent of laid-back trattorias, the restaurant serves brunch and dinner. Guests can dine, socialize or sunbathe in a variety of relaxing spaces, including the secluded Rattan Room, patio, private VIP daybeds and cabanas.

Night + Market

Visitors to the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas should also consider swinging by the new location of Los Angeles–based Night + Market, where California cool vibes and energetic flavors of Bangkok intersect at the beloved Thai restaurant’s largest space. Known for serving up modern twists on his family’s recipes, Chef Kris Yenbamroong offers a menu of Thai street food favorites including Nam Khao Tod, or crispy rice salad, and a fried chicken sandwich.

Petrossian Bar

Inside the lobby of the Bellagio Resort & Casino is the newly opened outpost of the legendary caviar purveyor Petrossian’s Petrossian Bar. The new boite provides an evolved epicurean experience that blends signature elements of Las Vegas’ culinary scene with world-class ingredients for an approachable way to indulge in fine caviar and cocktails. Guests can choose from signature sips such as the Poof! or The Bellagio Martini, which is paired alongside an edible Ossetra Caviar Cigar. Other caviar creations include the Caviar Taco, Caviar Pie and Dark Chocolate Caviar, a sweet treat that features dark chocolate pearls. Additionally, on weekends, patrons can enjoy an elevated afternoon tea time offering freshly baked scones, flavorful desserts and choice of tea. “Petrossian Bar has long been heralded as an iconic people-watching destination featuring exceptional caviar, high-end spirits and tea service,” says Bellagio executive chef Wesley Holton. “We took those core elements and world-renowned offerings, then infused them with modern concepts for an engaging lobby bar experience that cannot be found anywhere else.”