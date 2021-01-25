A New Chapter For Fivestory in Manhattan

Nestled on Madison Avenue, surrounded by neighbors such as Acquavella Galleries, Sant Ambroeus and La Maison du Chocolat, high-end retailer Fivestory has a posh new home. Recently acquired by fashion industry executive Karen Murray, Fivestory carries brands like Proenza Schouler, Staud and Rosetta Getty alongside a curated selection of vintage pieces from Valentino, Chanel and Dior. The store’s new Upper East Side home is a stunning two-story row house from 1913 spanning 4,000 square feet and featuring huge windows overlooking Madison Avenue. “Fivestory has a loyal customer base that is important to us and whom we will continue to serve,” says Murray. “Given the current climate, we have shifted to a more casual offering. We are gravitating toward items that are versatile and reliable, like great blazers, sweaters and jeans.” Murray says that the store’s clientele is itching to get dressed up, though—even if just to run errands. “Dressing up doesn’t need to be fussy,” she explains. “Pairing a chunky, fuzzy sweater over a silk slip dress and sneakers is a pulled-together look that’s still comfortable.”

Murray is a firm believer in the power of brick-and-mortar and feels that there is a void in the wake of stores like Jeffrey and Barneys closing. “I believe that there is still an allure of walking into a store, browsing, touching and feeling, sitting down and relaxing, discovering, and then walking out with your purchase,” says Murray. “That feeling of going to a place where you

know you can discover new brands and pick up a special outfit or a hostess gift.”